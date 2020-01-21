Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,456. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

