Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 10,529,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,075. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

