Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $179,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,456. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

