Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,531,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,456. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

