Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 341,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,922,522. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

