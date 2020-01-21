Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Holdings Increased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,723,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 704,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,885. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $3.647 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $14.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.79%.

