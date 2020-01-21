Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $192.00. 743,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.05 and a 1-year high of $192.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

