Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $47,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 950.4% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 542,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,805. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

