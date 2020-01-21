Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. 841,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,233. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.