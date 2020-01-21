Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.08

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.08 and last traded at $83.08, with a volume of 3340400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6109 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VT)
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
