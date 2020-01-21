Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.08

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.08 and last traded at $83.08, with a volume of 3340400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6109 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,526,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,481,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,474,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

