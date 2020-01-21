Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lifted by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,613. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $37,076.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $674,297.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,570.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,259 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

