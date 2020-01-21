Velas (VLX) Market Cap Reaches $26.10 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,048,170,878 coins and its circulating supply is 1,317,088,287 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

