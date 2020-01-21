VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $8,551.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 95.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052871 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072553 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,703.43 or 0.99872836 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038242 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,411,544 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.