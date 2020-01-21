Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,638 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.28% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after buying an additional 2,292,058 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,789,000 after buying an additional 133,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,393,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,559,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,934,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

VRTX stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.99. 1,399,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,379. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $853,103.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,796.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,796 shares of company stock worth $47,340,894. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.