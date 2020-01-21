Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 8.8%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.56, 666,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 461,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

Get Veru alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $272.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $56,750.00. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.