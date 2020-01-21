Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,681. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.30 and its 200-day moving average is $278.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

