Verus Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,026. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.0157 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.