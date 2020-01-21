Vesuvius’ (VSVS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.10) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vesuvius to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 485 ($6.38) in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 614 ($8.08).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 469.80 ($6.18) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 465.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.