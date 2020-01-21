Vgrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Trading Down 48.1%

Vgrab Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)’s share price was down 48.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 4,972 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Vgrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

