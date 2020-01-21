Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SEIX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit