Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SEIX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

