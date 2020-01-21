Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 241,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $207.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $204.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

