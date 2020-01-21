Vision Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 133,888 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up approximately 7.6% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $86.31. 199,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

