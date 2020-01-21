VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.87

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.87 and traded as high as $27.99. VIVENDI SA/ADR shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 52,251 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.