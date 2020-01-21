Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.