Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,641 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 32,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,637. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

