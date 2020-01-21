Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,689,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. 7,350,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

