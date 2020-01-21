Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,142.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.58. 5,723,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

