Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,419 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.41. 5,716,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

