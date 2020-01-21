Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $258.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

