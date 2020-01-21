Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.41. 1,642,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $93.84 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.