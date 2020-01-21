Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

