Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,895,000 after buying an additional 363,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 689,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,614,000 after buying an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.70. 1,540,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average is $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $163.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

