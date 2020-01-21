Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Accenture by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,619,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,051. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $147.44 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

