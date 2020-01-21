Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $850.81 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 6.3% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $850,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 818,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $79.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

