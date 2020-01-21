Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 11,095 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,199,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 577,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

