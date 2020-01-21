Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 217,688 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $75,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,435,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. 961,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.