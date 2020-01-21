Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,334 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $10.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.36. 17,160,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,338. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.42 and a 200-day moving average of $353.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.97.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

