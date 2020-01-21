Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Reduced by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 3.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.21% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $482,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,848,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 925,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. 20,066,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,697,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.