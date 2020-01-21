Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stake Boosted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,988 shares during the quarter. Westrock makes up 4.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Westrock worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westrock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Westrock by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Westrock by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 799,557 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of Westrock stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 3,555,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,607. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.