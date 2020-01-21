Whitbread’s (WTB) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTB. Barclays raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Whitbread to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 5,180 ($68.14) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,504 ($59.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,754.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,485.94. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.