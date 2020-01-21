WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:GLBY)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Dividend History for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY)

