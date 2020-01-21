WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $375,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. 2,821,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

