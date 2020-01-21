WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.70. 2,491,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,163. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

