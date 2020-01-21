X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $7,105.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,800,749,824 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

