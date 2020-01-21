Xchange Hits Market Cap of $851.00 (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Xchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. Xchange has a total market capitalization of $851.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xchange has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,720.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.01937887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.03903922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00659759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00759453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00102754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00604531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xchange Profile

XCG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com . The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

