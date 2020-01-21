Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 381,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.