Zacks: Analysts Expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). AquaVenture reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of WAAS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 611,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

