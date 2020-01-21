Zacks: Analysts Expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.30 Million

Analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will post sales of $509.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.60 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Arch Coal reported sales of $650.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Shares of ARCH traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $953.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, COO Paul A. Lang sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $80,548.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,087.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

