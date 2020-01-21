Zacks: Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biomerica an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley set a $6.30 target price on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,979. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.