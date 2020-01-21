Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 176,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.